Potential, a Newtown-based nonprofit organization, held its "HoeDown, ThrowDown for Autism Treatment" fundraiser at the New Hope Winery for a sold-out crowd of supporters.

The Western-themed event included line dancing, country decorations, dinner buffet, auctions and raffles, and guests dressed in their favorite Western attire.

The gala put a spotlight on the need for more qualified caregivers, since there are 120 children on Potential's list, some who have been there for as long as two years. Each person hired will undergo training at the "ABA Bootcamp," an intensive four-week course in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy and autism treatment.

Potential was founded in 2006 by president and CEO Kristine Quinby. The organization works to help children and adults with autism reach their full educational, social and emotional potential.

“It feels amazing to be here tonight," said Quinby. "Our expectation was that we would sell 125 tickets and we sold out! It’s definitely our best event yet.

"We like to change it up every year so that it’s something new and different for people. It helps to engage people and, ultimately, that helps us to convey our vision and our mission.”

Jim Worthington, owner of the Newtown Athletic Club, was the guest of honor and received the Community Leadership Award 2018 for his dedicated work to support ALS research and for helping to launch Potential’s Car Show for Autism.

The 2019 Car Show will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. June 8 at Bucks County Community College, rain or shine.

“It’s always nice when someone gives thanks back for the things that we do; we don’t expect it, but we certainly appreciate it, and I’m honored to be here,” Worthington said. “The Newtown Athletic Club is a platform for our philanthropy and advocacy work.”

Cindy Murphy, the co-founder of the Comprehensive Learning Center in Warminster, was the winner of the new Autism Caring Excellence (ACE) Award. This award was established to celebrate those who do exemplary work with children who have autism.

"I am happy to be able to do what I love and make an impact in meaningful ways,” said Murphy.

The five ACE Award finalists, who were also recognized at the event, included Angel Austin, Murphy, Soh Park, Katherine Pugliese and Jophany Raphael.

“It was very difficult to choose because all of the finalists were amazing," said Gadi Naaman, director of development for Potential and the Springtime School. Naaman will be leaving the organization to move to Israel, where he hopes to continue helping children with autism.

For more information about Potential, visit potentialinc.org/ or call 215-579-0670.