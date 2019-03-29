With Lt. Gov. John Fetterman headed to Beaver County on Sunday for his statewide tour on possibly legalizing recreational marijuana, a new Pennsylvania poll shows that a clear majority of voters favor the move.

Franklin & Marshall College’s latest poll shows that 59 percent of registered voters surveyed support legalizing marijuana, compared to the 22 percent that favored it in May 2006 when the F&M poll first asked the question.

“Support for marijuana legalization tends to decline with age and increase with more education, although a majority of college and noncollege graduates supports legalization,” pollsters said in a summary.

Independents (77 percent) and Democrats (71 percent) overwhelmingly back legalization, while just 39 percent of Republicans do.

As part of his tour of all 67 counties, Fetterman will be holding a meeting in the Penn State-Beaver auditorium from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. He will hold a similar meeting in Lawrence County at the George Washington Intermediate School auditorium, 101 E. Euclid Ave., New Castle, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sixty-seven percent of voters believe climate change is currently causing problems, but just 41 percent of Republicans do, compared to 85 percent of Democrats and 78 percent of independents.

More than half of voters (55 percent) said nuclear energy should be part of the state’s long-term energy strategy. A proposal to include nuclear power plants on a list that requires utilities to buy a certain percentage of their electricity from clean or renewable sources split voters, with 50 percent supporting it and 50 percent either opposed or unsure.

Legislators, including state Rep. Jim Marshall, R-14, Big Beaver, have proposed a bill adding nuclear plants to the list in an effort to help the financially struggling industry in Pennsylvania and keep the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station in Shippingport operating.

FirstEnergy Solutions, which owns the nuclear plant, has warned that the plant could close in 2021 if no solution is found to help the company compete against cheaper natural gas.

Republicans (56 percent) and independent (55 percent) support adding nuclear power to the list, while just 43 percent of Democrats do.

Forty-nine percent said Pennsylvania is “headed in the right direction,” down from 51 percent in September and October, but up from 46 percent a year ago. Pollsters noted that voters have been more optimistic over the last year when compared to their responses in previous decades.

“This optimism likely comes from a belief that the state is not confronting any single, intractable problem and that most voters feel positively about their personal finances,” pollsters wrote.

When it comes to national politics, just 34 percent of respondents said President Donald Trump is doing an excellent or good job, and only 36 percent said Trump deserves re-election. Of the 61 percent who said a new president is needed, 80 percent of them said they will vote against Trump no matter who his opponent is.