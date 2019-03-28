Three Saturday events — one long-standing, one new and one revamped — herald the arrival of spring in the Greencastle-Antrim area.

The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce is planning the sixth annual Craft Beer and Wine Festival on April 13; the first "Keep Greencastle Green" on April 27; and 3rd Saturdays in the Square on May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.

Craft Beer and Wine Festival

The Craft Beer and Wine Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Antrim Way Honda on South Antrim Way.

Admission, $30 in advance and $35 at the door, includes a 5-ounce commemorative mug. More than 45 types of craft beer will be available for sampling and six wineries will be at the festival. Large mugs will be available for purchase.

In addition, there will be food by John Allison Public House, including crab pretzels; games of chance; and classic rock by the band Staff Infection.

Boost Mobile will be on site to greet festival-goers and offer activities including "drunken glasses."

"We're excited. This is always a popular event that brings out a lot of people," said Georgina Cranston, the chamber's executive director, who noted the Greencastle Pub Run is held that morning.

"Get your tickets in advance, the weather's going to be fine," Cranston said about the rain-or-shine festival. "We're always lucky with the weather so we hope it continues.

"Our festival is one of the first of the season with everyone coming out of the doldrums of winter, some people cutting their grass for the first time and some celebrating the end of tax time," Cranston said.

Tickets are available at the chamber and John Allison Public House, on Facebook and at:

bigtickets.com

The festival is sponsored by BB&T, with Quad-State Air Compressor as mug sponsor and F&M Trust as band sponsor.

'Keep Greencastle Green'

This year, Greencastle is joining the 15th annual Great American Cleanup of PA and is using the theme "Keep Greencastle Green."

The state effort is a program of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and is held in conjunction with Keep America Beautiful's Great American Cleanup. Volunteers receive free trash bags, gloves and safety vests as they pick up trash in their communities.

Forty to 50 people have already signed up and more are welcome, including families, groups, businesses and individuals. So far, the list includes Crossroads Church, Sprint, RE/MAX Elite Services and Boost Mobile.

Jenny Shifler, the chamber's marketing and social media coordinator, is spearheading the effort and asks that anyone interested in participating contact her soon so there are enough supplies on hand.

Volunteers will meet on Center Square at 10 a.m. and fan out in all directions to pick up trash then gather back on the Square at noon for pictures and to count the bags.

During the 2018 Great American Cleanup, 108,638 volunteers cleaned up 6.6 million pounds of trash at 5,362 locations across the state.

For more information or to sign up, contact Shifler at 717-597-4610 or:

jenny@greencastlepachamber.org

3rd Saturdays in the Square

Local is the key word in 3rd Saturdays in the Square, which will be held the third Saturday of the month from May to September from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local artisans, hand-crafters and fresh flower, produce and food vendors can participate.

The chamber has organized previous downtown events, including First Fridays a number of years ago and more recently a seasonal marketplace in May and September, but this year the board wanted to do something on a more regular basis.

"We want to create a farmers market vibe on our Square," Cranston said.

The fee for artisans and crafters is $25 per event or $100 for all five Saturdays, and the fee for food vendors is $35 per event or $150 for all five Saturdays.

In addition, local musicians interested in performing can contact the chamber.

Meritus Health is the sponsor of 3rd Saturdays in the Square. For more information, call the chamber at 717-597-4610 or download the online form at:

greencastlepachamber.org