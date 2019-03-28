The national motto "In God We Trust" is likely to soon be displayed in Greencastle-Antrim School District classrooms.

Tom McCloud of Waynesboro, who led earlier efforts in the Waynesboro Area School District and area municipal offices, proposed the idea to the Greencastle-Antrim School Board last week.

McCloud spoke at a non-voting work session, but Mike Still, board president, said, "I get a sense there are a lot of heads shaking 'yes.'"

"I, as a citizen, am glad to see the heads shaking," said Dotti Zimmerman, one of about half a dozen members of the Greencastle-Antrim Christian Women's Fellowship at the meeting in support of McCloud.

Information will be requested from the Waynesboro Area School District about how the motto was accepted there two years ago, whether by resolution or other action, and placed on the G-A School Board agenda in April. McCloud's proposal also includes a Wall of Freedom at each school featuring the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Constitution, in addition to the national motto.

Background

"In God We Trust" has been on U.S. coins since 1864 and its 60th anniversary as the national motto was marked in 2016, according to McCloud, who showed a video of former state Rep. Rick Saccone concerning the national motto and encouraging all public schools to display it.

"I made it my mission to get it in as many schools as possible," McCloud said.

He added that the motto originated in Pennsylvania — via James Pollock, director of the United States Mint, who had been governor of Pennsylvania and a congressman.

"If you don't teach it, people won't know it," McCloud said. "I feel strongly the message has to be spread."

He has the backing of the American Legion and the VFW and, with the assistance of Pictures Plus, the posters bearing the motto will be supplied at no cost to the district.

Tracy Baer, school board member, asked about placing the motto in light of laws concerning school prayer.

"The issue was already decided by the courts ... you won't get sued," McCloud said.