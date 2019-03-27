Rather than complaining about your local trash-disposal company wanting to provide a place for all the trash people throw away, why doesn't everyone find ways to drastically reduce the amount of waste they throw away?

Recycling and repurposing seem to have become dirty words, but they are logical solutions to a dirty problem.

People want all the convenience of a throw-away society, but they don't want to deal with the problems that creates. Quit complaining about the problem and help find a way to become part of the solution.

Rhonda Paden, Jackson Center