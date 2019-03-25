The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

TUESDAY

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — “Family Laptime” is designed for babies as young as 6 months of age, toddlers and preschoolers. It is an interactive family event and features stories, songs, games, finger plays and more. Registration is requested.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — “Coloring for Adults” is a weekly program that is free and open to the public. It is designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults are welcome.

3 p.m. — “Creative Writing Workshop” is for students in seventh grade and up. The group meets twice a month to share their work and discuss writing tips and techniques.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. — “Preschool Storytime” is for preschoolers 3 to 5 years old. Those participating must be potty-trained. Stories, songs, games and finger plays are featured. Registration is requested.

6 p.m. — “Adult Knitting Group” meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members are welcome.

