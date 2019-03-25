The donor requested and received anonymity from Mayor Joe Schember's administration; the money was earmarked for new police motorcycles.

The Erie Times-News has filed an appeal with the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records in Harrisburg regarding a $100,000 donation made to the city of Erie, earmarked for new police motorcycles.

The donor requested and received anonymity from Mayor Joe Schember's administration. Through a request under the state’s Right to Know Law, the newspaper asked Schember’s administration to identify the $100,000 donor.

The city denied that request, stating that city officials believe anonymous donations are an exception to the state's open records law.

City Solicitor Ed Betza cited a section of the law, regarding donations, that exempts "records that would disclose the identity of an individual who lawfully makes a donation to an agency unless the donation is intended for or restricted to providing remuneration or personal tangible benefit to a named public official or employee of the agency, including lists of potential donors compiled by an agency to pursue donations, donor profile information or personal identifying information relating to a donor."

Betza said that if the donor's identity were revealed, it could deter future donations.

The newspaper filed its appeal with the Office of Open Records on March 18. The appeal states that the Times-News is requesting the information, despite the donor exemption in the Right to Know Law, because the information is of "public interest and while the donor is not 'anonymous' to much of Mayor Joe Schember's administration, the donor's identity has not been disclosed to either Erie City Council — which is in charge of allocating city funds — or the public."

Erie City Council gave final approval to allocate the $100,000 on March 6 via a 6-1 vote. The donation is being used to replace five of the eight 2009 Harley-Davidson front-line motorcycles in use by the city police bureau's eight-person motorcycle unit.

Councilwoman Liz Allen was the lone "no" vote. Allen expressed transparency concerns regarding the donation and anonymity, saying that such donations could become a way for people doing business with the city to influence elected officials and decision-makers.

