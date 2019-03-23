GREENCASTLE – One person died in a three-vehicle accident Friday night on Route 11 at the Exit 3 overpass of Interstate 81 in Greencastle, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A passenger, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that happened around 9 p.m.

Police said a Jeep Wrangler driven by Marc Pittman, 22, of Greencastle, was traveling north on Route 11 when a 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLS driven by Jason Eric Piatt, 44, of Waynesboro, passed Pittman on the right.

For unknown reasons, the vehicles made contact, causing both vehicles to lose control and travel into the oncoming lane where a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Ismael Hernandez, 22, of Greencastle, was approaching. Hernandez struck the Mercedes driven by Piatt, causing significant damage to both vehicles, police said.

The front passenger of Piatt's vehicle sustained fatal injuries and Piatt was flown to Hershey Medical Center for suspected serious injuries, according to police.

Pittman and his passenger were transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland for suspected serious injuries, police said.

Hernandez and a front passenger refused treatment for minor injuries while a rear passenger of the vehicle was driven to Chambersburg Hospital for treatment, according to police.