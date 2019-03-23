Tepfer, 68, is a community activist and disability advocate.

Community activist and disability advocate Freda Tepfer this week announced her candidacy for Erie County Council's 3rd District seat.

Tepfer, 68, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the County Council seat in the May 21 municipal primary.

An Erie resident since 2011, Tepfer previously served as a City Council member in Arlington, Washington, for three years in the mid-1990s. She is a certified orientation and mobility specialist, a professional who helps visually-impaired individuals use their other senses to navigate their surroundings.

She has worked with city of Erie officials to improve pedestrian access during construction and serves on the Erie County Human Relations Commission's advisory committee. Tepfer supports creating an Erie County community college.

Tepfer unsuccessfully ran for Erie City Council in 2017. If elected to County Council, Tepfer said she would push for inclusive county government "that welcomes public involvement."

Tepfer earned a bachelor's degree in soil science from Cornell University and a master's degree in adult education from Western Washington University. Tepfer frequently attends public meetings to speak on issues such as transit and pedestrian access.

"I'm passionate about having a community where we all have a chance to discuss what's affecting us," Tepfer said.

The 3rd District seat is held by Democrat Fiore Leone, a member of County Council since 1978. The 3rd District seat represents southwestern Erie and an eastern portion of Millcreek Township.

Democrat Mary Rennie, a former director of the Erie County Public Library, is also in the race. No Republicans are running for the seat.

