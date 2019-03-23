The Erie County District Attorney's Office wants a judge to uphold charges including homicide against the pair charged in Vincent Force's death.

A pair of homicide defendants charged in the neglect death of an 85-year-old man had a legal obligation to care for the victim, not just a moral one, the Erie County District Attorney's Office is arguing.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to uphold charges including homicide against the pair, 33-year-old Antonio D. McLaurin and 29-year-old Elizabeth D. Taylor.

The defense has raised questions about whether the defendants had a formal caretaking arrangement that gave them a legal duty to care for the victim, Vincent Force, whose body was found wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave behind the West Fifth Street apartment where he lived with McLaurin and Taylor.

In a response filed Tuesday, the District Attorney's Office charged that McLaurin and Taylor had a contractual relationship with Force, and that Force was so secluded in their home that the pair assumed a legal obligation to care for him.

Assistant District Attorneys Molly Anglin and Jessica Reger pointed to the fact that McLaurin and Force both told investigators they were responsible for Force's care.

The prosecutors wrote that Taylor and McLaurin were also recognized as Force's caregivers in documents with the Greater Erie Community Action Committee's Older Adult Protective Services, and that the pair's names appeared on a printed-out power-of-attorney form for Force that investigators recovered.

"While a written document outlining the details of their contractual arrangement was never discovered, circumstantial evidence exists to demonstrate that the Defendant and Co-Defendant assumed an oral and implied contractual duty to care for the Victim," Anglin and Reger wrote in their response.

Even without a formal contractual agreement, McLaurin and Taylor assumed a legal obligation to care for Force when they took him in and kept him so isolated that no one else could have offered him care, Anglin and Reger wrote.

Their response asks Judge John J. Mead to deny the defense's requests to throw out a number of charges, including homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, neglect of care and aggravated assault. Mead has not yet ruled on the requests.

The prosecutors agreed, however, that the case against McLaurin and Taylor could be split into two trials. The defense lawyers argued it would violate their clients' right to confront their accusers if the prosecution used statements by either defendant during a joint trial.

McLaurin and Taylor are accused of causing Force's death in June by neglecting his care while he lived at their apartment at 231 W. Fifth Street, near Sassafras Street. Force was also scalded with hot water from a shower before his death, police said.

Force's body was found in a shallow grave on July 14. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled Force's death a homicide in September and said an examination of Force's body determined he had died of malnutrition and multiple bed sores.

