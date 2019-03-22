Spring arrived Wednesday, and with it came warmer weather and a spike in fishing activity. Trout are being stocked, walleye are spawning, and pike and musky are starting to gorge themselves. Crappie and bluegill are just getting started, and the bass will not be too far behind.

Some nice northern pike and a few walleye are being caught below the Montgomery Dam. The access road at Dashields Dam is now open. Anglers can drive up to the parking lot to fish below the lock. Dennis Osterrieder of Hopewell Township landed several walleye on shiners below the dam this past week. He also caught a lamprey.

Remember, walleye, sauger and saugeye closed on March 14 and will reopen on May 4. There have been reports of folks keeping walleye from the rivers this past week. The walleye are spawning at this time; that’s why the season is closed.

While Raccoon Creek Lake and Bradys Run Lake are open to catch-and-release trout fishing at this time, the streams, Traverse Creek and Bradys Run, are closed to all fishing.

At Cascade Quarry in Lawrence County, a few anglers are catching trout using plastic worms. The best colors seem to be white and lime green. They are also using a variety of spinners and spoons with slightly lesser success.

Lake Arthur is just on the verge of fully turning on with great fishing. Crappies in the 12- to 15-inch range are starting to hit tipped jigs over deeper water, and the walleye and pike activity is picking up now that the lake is ice free.

Shenango Reservoir is another fishing spot just waiting for a little increase in water temperature. Northern pike are active at the stream mouths entering the reservoir, and anglers are having limited success below the dam. The crappie bite is just starting on the lake around the deeper sides of brush piles. The Shenango Reservoir is designated as a panfish enhancement area, and crappie must be nine inches long, with a daily limit of 20 fish. All other panfish still have a 50-fish creel limit, but only 20 of those can be crappie.

Pymatuning is about ready to produce some really good fishing. There have been reports of anglers getting perch and crappie and a few bluegill, but details are hard to find. Boats are out, but no one is talking. Richter’s Bait in Jamestown reports the walleye are biting at the north end of the lake.

Tamarack Lake, once a great fishing spot but drained for dam repair in 2012, is set to begin refilling mid-April. Maybe in a few years the lake will once again have a bass and panfish fishery like years ago.

Up Erie way, the stream conditions have been low and clear with maybe a little color from the recent rain. There has been good fishing on the west-side creeks for steelheads but hit and miss on the east-side tribs. There are both fresh and old fish in the streams, along with stocked smolts. The bay is thawed out for the most part, and the perch bite bay has been a bit slow by most reports but this should pick up soon.

Mike Barcaskey can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.