The Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club is asking for help cleaning up the area around Exit 5 of Interstate 81.

Weather-permitting, the cleanup will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30.

"The litters bugs have been out in full force at Exit 5. This does not give a good impression of our town," said Sue Miller, G-A Lioness Club president. "Our club has been trying to keep Exit 5 clean for the last 21 years. We are asking for some volunteers to come and help us with this project. The more people we have coming to help, the quicker we will get this cleanup done.

"Lioness Marie Eshleman is in charge of this project," Miller continued. "She really is keen on keeping our town beautiful. She is the one who plants the beautiful flowers on the square, in front of the post office, at the borough office and at the welcome center on 81.

"Let's come out and help Marie and the Lionesses to get our exit looking good again and give a great impression of our town," Miller said.

Volunteers will meet at the side of the AutoZone at Exit 5. Gloves, garbage bags, and orange vests will be provided.

For more information, call 717-597-3037 or 717-658-7582.