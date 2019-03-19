The local chapter of Junior Achievement is gearing up for its annual bowling fundraiser, and the organization is seeking participants to register for the event.

The annual Beaver County Bowl-a-Thon will take place May 8 at Sims Lanes. The annual fundraiser is one of the largest put on by Junior Achievement, which is a nonprofit organization that seeks to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.

Bill Lucas, the vice president of development for Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, said Monday that all of the money raised at the bowling fundraiser stays right here in Beaver County to benefit local students.

Last year’s event raised about $20,000 for the local program, which allowed Junior Achievement to reach about 2,300 students across Beaver County. And just like last year, Shell Chemicals has agreed to be the primary sponsor of the event.

Being the primary sponsor is no small feat, Lucas said. In doing so, Shell agreed to match all the proceeds from the event. Last year’s event raised $10,000, which Shell then matched for the $20,000 final tally.

“That kind of money is huge,” Lucas said about the event’s impact on Junior Achievement. “Our Beaver County event is one of the largest we do in all of western Pennsylvania.”

Despite that, varying levels of sponsorship are still available for any local businesses that might be interested.

Past Bowl-a-Thons have included upward of about 20 teams, Lucas said, although that number might be increased this year.

“One of our goals this year is to sell it out,” he said. “Sims has 40 lanes. This is a community event, and there’s no reason we can’t get that venue totally filled up.”

Lucas called the event a “party with a purpose,” and said it caters to both serious bowlers and novices alike.

Both team and individual prizes will be given out at the event, Lucas said, including Giant Eagle gift cards and others.

For Shell’s part, spokesman Joe Minnitte said partnering with Junior Achievement is an easy decision every year.

“We appreciate the educational programming provided by Junior Achievement here in western Pennsylvania,” he said. “This will be our third year participating, and we are looking forward to another successful event aimed at benefiting local students in this region.”

Lucas said anyone interested in registering should do so online by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/942458.