The District 10 Committee has scheduled a hearing for Monday in the case of former Erie High running back and quarterback Danny Blue.

High school football season is months away, but a hearing is scheduled for Monday on how much a star running back will be able to play in the fall.

The District 10 Committee will review a challenge from the Erie School District on the eligibility of Danny Blue, a star football player for Erie High School who transferred to McDowell High School in January upon moving to Millcreek Township.

The case is unique in that the Erie School District is objecting to the transfer. It is also unique because it concerns new transfer rules from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The PIAA, facing calls for change to address competitive balance in high school sports, in July placed additional restrictions on student-athletes who switch schools after playing a sport during or after 10th grade. The PIAA said those students are automatically ineligible for the playoffs the next year at their new school unless they get a waiver. Blue is a junior.

The District 10 Committee, which is the PIAA's governing body for northwestern Pennsylvania, is set to review Blue's case at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Hagerty Family Events Center, the athletic complex for Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy on West 12th Street, according to the District 10 Committee and the Erie School District.

The Erie School District is arguing that Blue's transfer involved athletic intent and that he cannot play for McDowell at all under longstanding PIAA rules, said Mike Pisano, the principal of Erie High. If that effort fails, Pisano said, the district could challenge the Millcreek School District's attempt to get a waiver for Blue so that he is allowed to compete in the playoffs this year.

The Erie School District investigated and believes the transfer involved "athletic intent, and we will present the findings at the hearing and let the PIAA decide," Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said.

"We will continue to look at these on a case-by-case basis," Polito also said of transfers. "PIAA does have these rules in place and we should follow them accordingly."

At this point, Blue is ineligible to compete in the playoffs in 2019, his senior year, unless the District 10 Committee grants the Millcreek School District a waiver for him to play.

Millcreek schools Superintendent William Hall, asked to comment on the Erie School District's challenge to Blue's transfer, said in an email that the transfer is valid because Blue's family has "moved into and currently reside in the District."

A move does not guarantee eligibility for the playoffs under the new rules. The rules allow the PIAA district committee to grant a waiver if the transfer was necessitated by "exceptional and unusual circumstances beyond the reasonable control of the student’s family," according to the PIAA bylaws.

Academic needs or social or religious reasons are not considered exceptional and compelling circumstances under the new rules, according to the bylaws. But one reason that is sufficient to meet the new standards for playoff eligibility is "a change of residence necessitated by a change in employment," according to the bylaws.

Blue, a 6-foot 1-inch, 195-pound running back and a quarterback, was the Region 8 player of the year for 2018. He has an offer from the University of Toledo and plenty of interest from other Division I programs.

The Erie School District's challenge to Blue's transfer comes after Hall has pushed the PIAA to adopt separate playoffs for traditional public schools, or boundary schools, and private and charter schools, or nonboundary schools. He contends that nonboundary schools enjoy a competitive advantage because they can draw students from throughout the state or out of state, but that boundary schools can only draw students from within the boundaries of a school district.

Hall has said he remains opposed to transfer rules like those that restrict a transfer's playoff eligibility. He has said his main concern has been the transfer of students from public schools to private schools, because he said private schools, as nonboundary schools, can take students from anywhere, no matter where they live. Millcreek in the past has unsuccessfully challenged the transfer of student-athletes from McDowell to Cathedral Prep.

Blue's transfer represents the third time in the past four years that one of the Erie School District's top football players has transferred to McDowell in the offseason as a junior. Blue's transfer is also the second transfer of a star Erie High football player to McDowell since the Erie School District, dealing with its financial crisis, created Erie High in 2017 by merging East and Strong Vincent high schools and Central Career & Technical School, which was renamed Erie High.

Erie High defensive end Jerome Henderson transferred to McDowell after Erie High's inaugural football season in 2017. Strong Vincent linebacker Bryon Williams transferred to McDowell after the 2015 season.

The Erie School District did not challenge the transfers of Henderson and Williams, and the District 10 Committee did not raise an independent challenge, as it is allowed to do in the case of any transfer.

Staff writer Tom Reisenweber contributed to this report.

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNpalattella.