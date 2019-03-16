An Erie streets committee couldn't make up its mind on sewer construction work.

1864: An Erie government committee awarded, then re-awarded a contract for sewer work in the city.

The Erie streets committee was reconsidering its former action in awarding the work of construction of a sewer in East Ninth Street to Erie native V.D. Richenlaub.

The contract was awarded to Eichenlaub on figures "hastily compiled by the city engineer, who certified that he was the lowest bidder," according to the Erie Daily Times.

Upon going over the work subsequently, the engineer found that the bid from the company called McCormick & Son was the lowest and so they awarded the company the contract for work.

Compiled by Sarah Grabski