WESTAMPTON — Small business owners looking to expand their business, or those dreaming of starting a business, are invited to attend a free Small Business Lenders Forum from 9 until 11 a.m. March 28 at the Burlington County Library Auditorium, 5 Pioneer Blvd.

The Burlington County Board of Freeholders and Burlington County Bridge Commission are sponsoring the event. At least 10 local bank representatives will be in attendance.

After the program, business owners will have the opportunity to network and ask questions at the individual lenders’ stations in the lobby.

“In the final three months of 2018, 26 loans equaling more than $30 million dollars were awarded to Burlington County businesses,” said Freeholder Felicia Hopson, liaison to economic development. “Burlington County businesses received more loans during that time than in the other six South Jersey counties combined,” she said, citing information from the Small Business Administration’s district office in Newark.

Those statistics represent SBA-guaranteed funds approved through their 7a, Community Advantage and 504 Small Business Loan programs. Those commercial loans are financed by local banks and repayment is ensured by the SBA.

The Small Business Lenders Forum will offer representatives of local banks a few minutes each to speak about the specifics of their commercial lending programs.

Registration is required at www.bcls.lib.nj.us/calendar/burlco-small-business-forum.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/831672540506804/.