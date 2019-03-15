A Farrell man, 49, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the January 2018 attempted home-invasion robbery.

State police in Mercer on Friday charged a Sharon man with criminal homicide in the January 2018 shooting death of a Farrell man during an attempted home-invasion robbery in Mercer County.

Desmond D. Greene, 24, was arraigned on Friday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal attempted robbery, criminal attempted burglary, and persons not to possess firearms.

Greene was placed in the Mercer County Jail without bond.

Police accuse Greene of fatally shooting Harry Kennedy Jr., 49, inside Kennedy's home in the 500 block of Wallis Avenue in Farrell at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2018.

Kennedy died from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The death was ruled a homicide.