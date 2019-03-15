An inmate was hiding in the prison's recreation area.

An SCI Albion corrections officer thwarted an escape Friday morning when he spotted an inmate hiding in the prison's recreation area.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. when the officer saw the inmate, who was trying to conceal himself, during a security sweep of the area, according to a news release from the prison. The news release did not specify how the inmate was trying to hide.

Other guards were called to the scene and the inmate was secured. He was found with items that indicated he was trying to escape.

"Through the diligent efforts of the officers searching this area, the inmate was discovered, immediately secured and his attempt to escape was unsuccessful," SCI Albion Superintendent Michael Clark said in the news release.

The inmate has been placed in the prison's restricted housing unit, and the prison remains locked down pending a thorough investigation.