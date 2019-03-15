The Upper Bucks Community Foundation Fund at the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation awarded $35,000 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations serving the Upper Bucks County area.

The Upper Bucks Community Foundation Fund at the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation awarded $35,000 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations serving the Upper Bucks County area.

The Upper Bucks Community Foundation Fund Advisory Group, comprised of community leaders from Upper Bucks, has been a philanthropic arm of the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation that assists in directing resources from two area-of-interest funds at LVCF, the Erwin J. & Gertrude K. Neusch Fund and the Richard E. Gasser Fund.

“The Upper Bucks Community Foundation Fund Advisory Group carefully considered each application in accordance to the fund's priorities,” said Megan Briggs, director of community investments at the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation. “After a very thorough discussion about all of the excellent applications, the Advisory Group worked together to recommend the final grant awards. Each member contributed their own depth of knowledge about the Upper Bucks region to award projects and programs that will increase the quality of life for Upper Bucks residents. We are looking forward to seeing the impact of these grants on the region.”

Erwin J. and Gertrude K. Neusch Fund grants were awarded to: Riegelsville Public Library, Art for Kids in the Summer, $1,000; Quakertown Alive! 2019 Arts Alive! Festival in Quakertown, $1,000; Upper Bucks County Technical School, UBCTS Student-Run Food Truck Entrepreneurial and Work Experience Program, $5,000; Pipersville Free Library, updating and replenishing children's books, $1,500; Phoebe Ministries, the Phoebe Richland Music and Memory Program, $2,000; Lenape Chamber Ensemble, Concert in the Round for children ages 4-12 by the Lenape Chamber Ensemble, $3,500; Heritage Conservancy, enhancing Khindri Preserve Monarch with waystations and shrubland bird habitat, $2,500; Upper Bucks YMCA, young school age cooking programs, $3,000; Valley Choral Society, bringing choral music to an underserved population, $2,000; Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, freewill in Upper Bucks County, $2,500; Bucks County Opportunity Council, moving Upper Bucks County families from poverty to self-sufficiency with educational support, $3,000; River Valley Waldorf School, Bees and Trees Community Art and Environment Project, $1,000; and Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, LGBT Cultural Competency Training for parents and educators of LGBT youth in Upper Bucks County, $2,500.

A $4,500 Richard E. Gasser Fund grant was awarded to the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inc.'s Camp Invention STEM, to support innovation and entrepreneurship programs in the region.