One recent survey shows more than 50 percent of teens who witnessed something upsetting online did not tell an adult.

Warrington mother Laura Weins saw the disturbing image in a "Peppa Pig" video clip that was sent to her on Facebook.

Seconds into the popular children's cartoon character hosting a strawberry cake picnic with ducklings, a distorted face flashed on the screen “saying horrible things,” said Weins, who immediately warned her two middle school children of the dangers of viral social media trends.

While no area police agency has reported incidents related to the so-called Momo Challenge — in which a frightening avatar asks viewers to perform various, often harmful tasks and provide photographic proof, and threatens them if they do not comply — local law enforcement officials, child protection advocates and area educators are offering tips to safeguard children.

In a Feb. 28 letter sent to parents from Centennial School District administration, the district says it's blocked direct access to the YouTube channel one video played on; however, administrators warned that similar videos may be embedded elsewhere.

Bensalem, Palisades, Council Rock and North Penn are among districts issuing similar warnings. On Thursday, Central Bucks held a community education event at Jamison Elementary School.

"We are being naive if we think our children won't be exposed to these things," said a parent of a Central Bucks first-grader. She said her 6-year-old son saw the Momo video at school, where she said one boy was showing it around to his friends on a school iPad. "The important thing," she said, "is that teachers responded appropriately and that we talk about these things."

At the Central Bucks event, “Bridging the Gap, iSmart Parenting,” Mary Worthington, primary prevention coordinator at the Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA), shared results of a survey that showed more than 50 percent of teens who witnessed something upsetting online did not tell an adult. She reminded parents to encourage their children to talk about online experiences.

A growing body of research is showing that a large percentage of kids and teens turn to YouTube for entertainment. A Pew Research Center survey released in July 2018, shows that 85 percent of U.S. teens, ages 13 to 17, use YouTube, compared with 72 percent for the Facebook-owned Instagram and 69 percent for Snapchat. While there are “restricted mode settings” on YouTube that can be enabled, no filter is guaranteed to shield children from disturbing content.

“This is a good time to ask their child if they see anything that upsets or worries them online and to remind them to tell a parent about anything uncomfortable or confusing,” said Worthington. "Fifty-eight percent of children have not told their parents when they've had a situation that's occurred online, and part of that reason is that they are afraid someone is going to take their device away from them; that's why it's so important to build an alliance with their child."

In a letter to parents, Bensalem School District Superintendent Samuel Lee advised families to remind children not to accept any invitation to play from an unknown phone number and not to click on unidentified links. While social media platforms are blocked on district-issued devices, “individuals may still be able to access such sites through their personal devices and accounts.”

Joe Yeager, founder of Safety Net of Pennsylvania, a Bensalem company which promotes good digital citizenship and cyber safety, said the Momo Challenge and others like it have been proven to be “a hoax.” He said he knows of “no documented cases of anyone giving directions to children that have resulted in death.”

But he is aware of other online challenges and “games” that have proven to be more dangerous and widespread, including the “Ice Cube Challenge.”

“The idea is that you (put) large amounts of salt on your skin and then place some ice on the spot,” he said. “A chemical reaction takes place which dramatically lowers the temperature to the point of frostbite conditions and even third-degree blisters and burns.”

A more common game that kids are participating in is a “Hot or Not game,” which involves using either pictures or names of kids and then inviting others online to vote on who students feel is attractive. This game was featured prominently in the Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why," he said. “Oftentimes, they include kids who the creators of the game expect will not win,” Yeager said. “This often brings out negative, hurtful comments by the target of the comments. As a result, these cyberbullying victims often feel depressed, possibly to the point of committing acts of self-harm or even suicide.”

“While many kids fear telling their parents about something like that because they think that they will overreact, they need to talk about it with someone,” he said.

Worthington suggests that parents talk with their children about identifying at least five "trusted adults" they can turn to for support and guidance.

At the Jamison Elementary School event, she also encouraged parents to closely monitor their children's apps, making sure they are in private mode and location services are turned off. She displayed a list of texting and live-streaming apps becoming popular with tweens and teens that are potentially dangerous because of the anonymity of users who could interact with them and go untraced, such as texting apps like Kik Messenger and WhatsApp. WhatsApp lets users post status updates, send video, share location, and make voice and video calls over the internet.

She recommend parents tap into resources available at www.commonsensemedia.org, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to helping parents and children better understand the world of media and technology. The site warns that many of these apps require users to be 13.

Too often, young children are using these texting and video apps without understanding the consequences of what they are sending — whether it's an image or a video, officials said.

The dangers of not monitoring children online can be "life threatening," said Warwick Sgt. Dante Montella, who served on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

"The internet is giving a forum to child predators to go after children," said Montella, who presented a video of how a young girl become exploited online. "This scheme to get someone to do something on camera is happening in cases as young as 10 years old. Our job is not to scare you, but this is reality. The devices give your child access to anyone in the entire world. And often we don't know how serious that is."