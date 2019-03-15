Diehl Elementary is the United Way's eighth community school.

Mercyhurst University will serve as the lead partner for the community school initiative at Diehl Elementary School, coordinating the social services provided to students and their families throughout the year.

Mercyhurst's involvement was announced Friday morning in the elementary school's library, where college students and first-graders gathered to hear a 20-minute presentation and have their photos taken. Diehl Elementary, 2327 Fairmount Parkway, became the United Way of Erie County's eighth community school late last year. The United Way has partnered with different community agencies to bring the initiative to the schools. It also works with corporate sponsors, which provide financial support.

Mercyhurst University President Michael T. Victor said serving as the lead partner for the Diehl Elementary community school, "is just one more manifestation of the town-and-gown relationship that Mercyhurst seeks to cultivate at every opportunity."

Victor noted that Mercyhurst's Education Department created the Carpe Diem Academy, an extended school-day enrichment program for students K-2. The program is at multiple schools, including Diehl. Victor also said Mercyhurst staffs autism support classes and provide teachers for pre-kindergarten courses in the Erie School District.

The Sisters of Mercy, who founded Mercyhurst, "already have a footprint" in the neighborhood in the House of Mercy, which partners with the school to provide volunteer tutoring and a Santa Shop.

"We welcome this opportunity to do even more," Victor said.

The United Way implemented its community schools strategy in 2016 at five Erie School District buildings: Edison, McKinley and Pfeiffer-Burleigh elementary schools and East and Strong Vincent Middle Schools. The strategy also has been implemented at the Elk Valley Elementary School in Lake City in the Girard School District and at Iroquois Elementary School in Lawrence Park Township in the Iroquois School District.

Diehl Elementary, which has about 500 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, is the eighth community school.

"Community schools are places where resources from the community are used to improve student success," United Way President Bill Jackson said. "Community schools offer programs that focus on health and social services for students and their families. Rather than sending students to services throughout the city and county, these services are brought right into the school."

Diehl is unique because unlike the seven other community schools it does not have just one corporate sponsor, but eight. Corporate sponsors for Diehl include Custom Engineering, Accudyn Products, Lincoln Recycling, McInnes Rolled Rings, Reddog Industries, Smith Provision, American Tinning & Galvanizing, and Team Hardinger.

Mercyhurst Provost Leanne Roberts said the next step will be to hire a community school director.

"This individual will coordinate and plan and implement the community school model at Diehl," she said. "They will work with Dr. Susan Johnson, the department chair of the Education Department at Mercyhurst University and Mr. Tim Sable, the principal here at Diehl Elementary School."

Roberts said the job has been posted on Mercyhurst's website.

