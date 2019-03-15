No one was reported in the incident in the township Friday morning.

MCKEAN —A McKean Township man was arraigned on terroristic threats and recklessly endangering charges following an armed standoff with the Pennsylvania State Police on Friday morning.

McKean District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis set bond at $150,000 after arraigning 49-year-old Craig S. Humphries on the two misdemeanor charges.

Humphries is charged in an incident at a residence in the 8300 block of Lowe Road in McKean Township that began on Friday at 12:03 a.m. According to information in Humphries' criminal complaint, he called state police in Girard stating that he was feeling depressed and said he had a .45-caliber handgun in his hand, a shotgun nearby and wanted to "end it."

Troopers went to the residence and surrounded it, and while there troopers heard single gunshots fired from inside of the residence on two occasions, according to the complaint. Humphries barricaded himself in the residence and stopped communicating with troopers, and the incident escalated to the point where the state police Special Emergency Response Team was called to the scene, according to the complaint.

State police in Girard disclosed the incident in a news release sent out shortly after 8:30 a.m. Friday and asked the public to stay away from the area. Humphries later surrendered without incident and was taken into custody. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

