Erie police accuse a city woman of driving drunk, driving without a valid license, speeding and running a red light when she crashed into a city police cruiser, totaling the vehicle and injuring two officers earlier this month.

Candace M. DiNunzio, 43, faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and summary counts of reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to stop at a red signal that police filed in Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Paul Urbaniak's court in the March 5 crash at East 18th and French streets.

DiNunzio is being charged by summons, and a preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Friday morning.

Erie police charge that DiNunzio was the driver of a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling west on East 18th Street when it crashed into an Erie police patrol vehicle that was traveling south on French Street and had the green light. The two officers in the patrol vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released, investigators reported after the crash.

The officers were responding to a reported domestic incident in the 3000 block of Ash Street Boulevard when the crash occurred. The domestic incident involved a mother and a daughter, and one of the people involved in the domestic was the driver of the car that crashed into the patrol vehicle, Erie police Deputy Chief Jon Nolan said the day after the crash.

DiNunzio did not possess a valid driver's license, as her license had expired in September 2017, Erie police Lt. Mike Brady wrote in her criminal complaint. DiNunzio's car was traveling 35 to 40 p.m. in a 25 mph zone and the roadway was covered in snow at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

Brady also charged in the complaint that DiNunzio had an open container of beer in her car and she smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy eyes. She was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital on suspicion of driving under the influence and consented to blood-alcohol testing, and the results from the Pennsylvania State Police lab indicated that DiNunzio had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 to 0.19 percent, above the 0.08 percent legal threshold for driving drunk in Pennsylvania, according to the complaint.

The patrol vehicle that was involved in the crash was totaled, Erie police Capt. Rick Lorah said Friday morning. It was one of the department's newer vehicles and had only 18,000 miles on it, he said.

The patrol vehicle also had a $25,000 license plate reader system on it that the city will have to pay to have installed on another vehicle, Lorah said.

