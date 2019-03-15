ELLWOOD CITY — The borough is reminding residents a budget payment plan is available for utility bills.

Customers may complete the application form provided by Ellwood City during the open enrollment period from the third Monday in March to the third Friday in April. The first budget-billing amount will appear on the May utility bill. The maximum budget period will be 12 months with the balance due by the end of that period.

The budget amount will be determined by taking the average of the last 12 utility bills. The borough reserves the right to review the accounts and re-establish the budget amount if fluctuations occur. All components of the utility bill will be considered such as electric, sewage and recycling.

Commercial accounts that are charged sales tax shall always pay the actual sales tax amount. Those failing to pay the budget amount in full by the required date are subject to late fees and shutoff procedures. Customers who fail to pay in full their budget amounts three or more times in a 12-month period will be ineligible for future budget plans. Those on a budget plan are not eligible for other payment arrangements.

All tenants wishing to be on a plan must first have written consent from the landlord on the prescribed application form from the borough. New customers might not be eligible for the budget plan until the next annual enrollment period.

Applications can be picked up at the electric billing office in the municipal building, 525 Lawrence Ave. All applications must be returned by 3 p.m. Aprll 12.