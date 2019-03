Singer Phil Phillips (Song: "Sea of Love") is 93. Former astronaut Frank Borman is 91. Actor Michael Caine is 86. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 86. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 80. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 78. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 74. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 74. Actor Steve Kanaly is 73. Comedian Billy Crystal is 71. Former Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., is 71. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 68. Country singer Jann Browne is 65. Actor Adrian Zmed is 65. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 61. Actress Laila Robins is 60. Actress Tamara Tunie is 60. Actress Penny Johnson Jerald is 59. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 54. Actress Elise Neal is 53. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 53. Actress Megan Follows is 51. Rock musician Michael Bland is 50. Country singer Kristian Bush is 49. Rock musician Derrick is 47. Actress Betsy Brandt is 46. Actress Grace Park is 45. Actor Daniel Gillies is 43. Actor Corey Stoll is 43. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 40. Actor Chris Klein is 40. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: "Kevin Can Wait") is 38. Actress Kate Maberly is 37. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 36. Actor Jamie Bell is 33. Rock musician Este Haim (Haim) is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 22. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: "The Strange Ones") is 17.