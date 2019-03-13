These are random thoughts, which means they have no reason or pattern other than I ran into them while reading or talking, and I'm just compelled to share them.

Did you know that the Sgt. Sabo Memorial Bridge is the largest bridge that Lawrence County owns? This isn't a test, so you don't need to answer. Lawrence County also owns the two covered bridges in Lawrence County, the one at McConnells Mill and the Banks Bridge in Wilmington Township.Any Farkle players out there? Farkle is a fast-paced game played with dice. When we are in Jamaica, Craig Sankowski of Toledo brings the Farkle game, and I really like it. If you are out there, let me know.Dan Vogler, county commissioners chairman, and Rick Venezie, host of the Ricky V Show on 107.3 WXED-FM, both delivered the Grit. Currently it is a magazine, but formerly it was a weekly newspaper, popular during much of the 20th century. It carried the subtitle "America's Greatest Family Newspaper." In the early 1930s, it targeted small towns and rural families with 14 pages plus a fiction supplement. By 1932, it had a circulation of 425,000 in 48 states, and 83 percent of its circulation was in towns of fewer than 10,000 population. I certainly remember the Grit, and I'll bet there are other Grit delivery boys and girls out there."We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are." — the character Sirius Black, from the "Harry Potter" series written by J.K. RowlingI met another wonderful angel. I got a new car and the first time I needed to fill it with gas, I pulled into the station, opened the little door and tried to turn the cap that said turn. I tried to turn, I used both hands to turn. I thought maybe there was something inside the car I had to click to be able to open it, but that wasn't the case. So I turned some more with no result. I saw a young woman getting her gasoline and asked for help. She came over, took hold of the cap and opened it. "How did you do that?" I asked. She replied, "It was on a bit tight." God bless the angels of the world.I'm the same age as Willie Nelson, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ellwood City Post office. Yay!"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." — Edith Wharton, novelist (1861-1937)If I could cook as well as I can eat, I would probably be more famous than Rachel Ray and Bobby Flay put together.I just read these tidbits of wisdom: "You're never too old to learn something stupid" and "We never really grow up — we only learn how to act in public."My cousin Clark Reneau (Reno), who lives in California, sent me this message: "I gave up golf when I discovered that the golf balls they are making these days do not go as far as they used to. I have the same swing, the same clubs, the same ferocious attitude, but a severe loss of distance. Took the fun out of it, so I quit."Carol Monk told me about the artist and writer Suzy Toronto, and I am really enjoying her. Her drawings are whimsical and she says things like, "I may do foolish things but … I do them with enthusiasm!" Look her up online. I think you will like her, too. Guys, if she's not your thing, she has wonderful mugs and gifts for sale that your special lady will like.I have told you that I am on a mission to get rid of plastic straws. I won't get on my soapbox in this column, but I was pleasantly surprised that Jamaica is on a serious mission to get rid of plastic straws. Signs in the restaurants include: "This is the Last Straw! In an effort to reduce plastic waste and become compliant with new government regulations, Island Grill will only give a straw if specifically requested. By skipping the straw, you will be helping Jamaica cut down on our solid waste problem and helping our oceans and environment." Way to go, Jamaica!I liked this. Why is the letter W in English called double U? Shouldn't it be called double V?

Louise Carroll is a correspondent and columnist for The Ledger.