Foust, 51, is serving his fourth four-year term on County Council.

Democratic Erie County Councilman Kyle Foust is seeking his party's nomination in the race for Erie County Controller in the May 21 municipal primary.

Foust, 51, said he is seeking the controller's post, in part, because he wants to be "an independent steward of the taxpayers' dollars and retirement funds" and to "bring my council experience to bear and implement the same proactive attitude" as controller.

Republican incumbent Mary Schaaf, 72, is expected to seek re-election to a third four-year term. The controller acts as a financial watchdog regarding county government, and the job's duties include monitoring finances and pension funds, as well as conducting audits.

The controller's position pays $72,511 annually, according to county financial records.

Asked about his current elected position, Foust said that he plans to simultaneously run for county controller and seek a fifth four-year term on County Council representing the 5th District, which includes Harborcreek, Summit, Greene and North East townships, and Wesleyville and North East boroughs.

Doug Smith, the county's clerk of elections, said that is allowable under state election rules. Foust said that if he wins the controller's race in November, and is re-elected to County Council, he would resign his council seat.

"I've been up front with people about that and they seem to understand," said Foust, a business development manager at CityGrows, a computer software company.

Foust said that as a member of County Council, he has "achieved a strong record of county fiscal responsibility. During my tenure, county finances have continually improved." He added that the county's cash reserves — roughly $6 million when he took office in 2004 — are now nearly $30 million, and the county's pension funds are healthy.

Foust earned a bachelor's degree in social science education from Mercyhurst University, a master's degree in social science from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate in educational leadership from Duquesne University.

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ETNflowers.