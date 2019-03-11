Ticks collected at various Erie County locations will be tested for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

Erie County Department of Health employees will use felt flags to collect ticks at various locations around the county later this year.

This tick survey will be done in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as a way to determine the percentage of deer ticks that carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Similar surveys are being done in other Pennsylvania counties, according to the DEP.

"We plan on visiting a handful of sites each week and flag for ticks," said Breanna Adams, director of environmental health for the health department. "We'll collect them, count them and send them to the state laboratory to determine if they are infected."

Collecting and testing deer ticks is a public health concern because they can spread Lyme disease when the ticks bite and feed on humans. Lyme disease causes flu-like symptoms and a trademark bulls-eye rash during its initial phase.

If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to facial palsy, severe headaches and neck stiffness, joint pain, heart problems, and brain and spinal cord inflammation.

Erie County's number of newly diagnosed Lyme disease cases has declined each of the last two years since a record-high 190 cases was reported in 2016, but the numbers still remain far above previous levels.

"We didn't see as many tick submissions to the health department last year," Adams said, referring to the health department's program that identifies ticks. "But we don't know if its because people are seeing fewer ticks are that they are better at identifying them on their own."

County health and DEP officials haven't decided which sites will be surveyed. Flagging was done in the fall at Presque Isle State Park, McClelland Park in Erie, and in Harborcreek, Lawrence Park and Girard townships to provide preliminary information for this year's survey.

Deer ticks that were collected were sent for testing but Adams said she is still waiting for the results.

A state grant will pay for 75 hours of surveying, which will be done in May, June, October and November — months in which ticks are more likely to feed, Adams said. Health department staff will conduct the surveying.

"You drag the sheet along the ground," Adams said. "The ticks are on low-hanging brush or grass. They extend their top two legs and wait for something to walk by so they can grab it."

Any ticks will be plucked off the flag every 10 yards, placed in a small container of alcohol to preserve them and sent for testing. They will also be counted as part of the survey.

