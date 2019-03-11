John Baran, formerly a sergeant and acting chief for the small borough's police department, was named permanent chief at Wednesday night's council meeting.

Hulmeville officially has a new police chief.

John Baran, who had been sergeant and acting chief for the small borough's police department since Chief Robert Juno retired in November, was named to the permanent position at Wednesday night's council meeting.

Baran will oversee a department that is down to only three members, himself and two officers, all part time. Hulmeville gets coverage help from the state police.

"Several officers had left and not been replaced," Baran said on Thursday. "We're adding one or two more soon."

Baran, 44, will be paid $25.75 an hour to work roughly 80 hours a month. It's a slight increase from the $24 an hour he was earning as sergeant and acting chief.

As chief, Baran said that among his duties will be to continue working with borough Mayor Debbie Mahon on resolving some "communication issues" with state police and updating borough police policies.

"I'm very pleased to be chief and am looking forward to the challenge," he said.

Baran, a borough resident since 2008, joined the department in 2014 as an officer and became sergeant two years later. His full-time job is officer with Bucks County Emergency Services, which helps to handle security at the county justice complex and administration building in Doylestown Borough.