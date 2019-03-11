GREENCASTLE — Lori Hess likes the simplicity of country-style furnishings and appreciates hand-crafted pieces that make a statement not only in form, but also in how they function.

"I like things that are useful that people aren't buying to just sit around," she said. "I like things that have purpose."

Hess recently took her part-time passion and turned it into a full-time business by opening All Things Country on East Baltimore Street in downtown Greencastle.

All Things Country offers country, primitive and farmhouse-style furniture as well as everyday home decor and hand-crafted seasonal items.

The shop is staged in a historic building that most recently housed a church.

The pale gray walls, black ceiling and rich wood floors are highlighted by antique leaded glass transoms.

"It's the perfect spot," Hess said.

Although she is new to the downtown Greencastle business district, she's not new to the home decor business.

"We started in 2012 in Chambersburg making things for friends and family," Hess explained.

The "we" Hess refers to is she and her husband, Steve.

"We met at college. We both have engineering degrees. He's the maker and I'm the painter. We work well together — most of the time," she said with a chuckle.

A few years later, the couple opened a booth at the Fayetteville Antique Mall and, later, the Greencastle Antique Mall.

Hess said while selling the couple's work is gratifying, that has never been the goal. "It was never about making money or getting rich," she admitted. "It's about doing something together."

But as the couple moves closer to retirement age, Hess said she thought it was a good time to expand the business.

"I thought if it's meant to be, God will open the door," Hess said. And then she walked through an empty storefront and knew it was the right place.

Braided rugs, baskets and iron candle-holders are mixed in with cupboards, shelves and small furniture piece made either by Steve or Amish-made from Lancaster's Amish country, which Lori paints.

Special orders are welcome. "We do a lot of custom pieces," Hess said. "We normally can give them exactly what they want."

"I do a lot of one-of-a-kind seasonal arrangements," Hess added.

All Things Country, 9 E. Baltimore St., Greencastle, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151.