Most people should have the first screening at age 45.

Learning more about colon cancer is important if you are 45 or older, or have a history of colon cancer in your family.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. More than 140,000 new cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed this year and 56,000 people will die from the disease. Prevention or early detection is key to increasing your chances of surviving colon cancer.

For many years, the American Cancer Society recommended that people of average risk have their first colonoscopy at the age of 50. But data has shown that new cases of colon cancer are occurring at an increasing rate among younger adults, and the guidelines were changed in 2018.

Under the new guidelines, those at average risk for colorectal cancer should start regular screening at age 45. Those in good health and with a life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue regular colorectal cancer screening through the age of 75.

People ages 76 through 85 should make a decision with their medical provider about whether to be screened, based on their own personal preferences, life expectancy, overall health, and prior screening history.

People at higher than average risk may need to start colorectal cancer screening before age 45, be screened more often, and/or get specific tests.

Higher risk is indicated by:

A strong family history of colorectal cancer — usually a mother, father, sister or brother — or certain types of polyps.A personal history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps.A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease.A known family history of a hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis or Lynch syndrome.

In addition to colonoscopy, there are several test options available. They include several types of stool tests, completed every one-to-three years, or CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) every five years. However, colonoscopy remains the gold standard.

Please plan to be screened and make sure your loved ones are screened as well.

Jennifer McQuade, M.D., is a colorectal surgeon at Saint Vincent Hospital.