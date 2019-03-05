The union and the leadership of Wabtec share at least one common goal. Both would like to have those 1,700 striking workers inside where it's warmer, making money for themselves and the company.

Day No. 7 on the picket line was the coldest yet for members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America at the Erie locomotive plant now owned by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

With temperatures in the mid-teens and wind speeds of about 16 mph, wind-chill temperatures hovered around zero for much of the day as hundreds of striking UE workers continued to picket outside the former GE Transportation plant in Lawrence Park Township.

The union, led by UE 506 President Scott Slawson, and the leadership of Wabtec, based in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wilmerding, share at least one common goal. Both would like to have those 1,700 striking workers inside where it's warmer, making money for themselves and the company.

But they have different visions of what that return to work might look like.

Slawson, who was back in Erie after speaking at a Bernie Sanders presidential rally in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday, said he doesn't think it makes sense to try to negotiate a three- or four-year collective bargaining agreement in a few days' time.

The UE and Wabtec are due to meet with a federal mediator Wednesday. There are big differences to be resolved, including the company's imposition of lower wages for new employees and a policy of requiring employees to work mandatory overtime when needed to meet customer demand.

Slawson said he thinks it might be best if those issues wait.

The union had previously proposed, but Wabtec rejected, a proposal to work under the terms of the old GE contract for 30 days.

Slawson said Monday the fastest way to get workers back on the job and to get the plant running at full strength would be to agree to an interim contract at essentially those same terms that would return UE workers to the job and provide an opportunity to negotiate a longer-term agreement.

"I don't think it needs to be longer than that," Slawson said, referring to a 60-day limit. "An interim agreement is short-term, to bridge a gap. That keeps everyone comfortable for that period of time where we are going to see a new collective bargaining agreement that is going to last three or four years."

Slawson said has said repeatedly that the union is open to discussing anything within the framework of a long-term agreement.

"We will bargain anything, but we will not do that in a short-term agreement," he said. "Honestly, it's not going to cost Wabtec any more."

Effective Monday, when the merger of Wabtec and GE Transportation was complete, union employees at the Erie plant began working under the terms of conditions imposed by Wabtec. Company officials, however, have said they remain open to negotiating with the union.

"We offered a number of different proposals to the union to address the company’s operational needs and the non-competitive cost structure at the plant. Unfortunately, the union’s proposals consisted largely of excerpts from the agreement that the UE negotiated with General Electric, plus additional wage and benefit improvements," said Deia Campanelli, a spokeswoman for Wabtec.

Asked specifically if Wabtec would agree to a temporary agreement, Campanelli said that the union had offered no other proposals other than the former GE contract.

Her statement continued: "Given the union’s refusal to work with the company to achieve a mutually acceptable agreement, on February 25, 2019, Wabtec offered employment to hourly workers at the Erie plant based upon the terms and conditions negotiated with other unions representing former GE employees. These offers maintained existing wage rates and offered employee benefits that are comparable to those previously offered by GE."

By striking, she said, union workers are rejecting overtime pay of more than $50 an hour and $70 an hour on Sunday.

The union, however, has said it's focused on more than wages. Slawson has said the union is particularly concerned about the company's ability to schedule overtime with little restriction. The company has said overtime would only be scheduled to meet the needs of customers.

After a week on the picket line, striking UE picket members took turns marching, chanting and waving signs Monday while others sought refuge, at least briefly, around smoky barrel fires.

But there were was no escaping the cold.

