The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

TUESDAY

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. — “Family Laptime” is designed for babies as young as 6 months, toddlers and preschoolers. This is an interactive family event and features stories, songs, games, finger plays and more. Registration is requested.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — “Coloring for Adults” is a weekly program designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults are welcome.

6:30 p.m. — “Evening Book Group for Adults” will be discussing “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. — “Preschool Storytime” is for children ages 3 to 5. Those participating must be potty-trained. Stories, songs, games and finger plays are featured. Registration is requested.

6 p.m. — “Adult Knitting Group” meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members are welcome.

SAVE THE DATE

• The library will host a children’s program, "How to Catch a Leprechaun," for St. Patrick’s Day at 6:30 p.m. March 13. Children will hear a story, play some games and build a trap to catch a Leprechaun. This program is for children under 10 and they must be accompanied by a parent.

• Tickets for the upcoming local performance of the Tamburitzans will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15 and 23.

• A program for veterans on available benefits will be at 6:30 p.m. March 19.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of February. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Vilma Bellissimo from Dave and Norma Muntean

In memory of Joseph P. Bonfield from Carol and Chuck Bingle

In memory of Lena D. Pacella Demeter from Veronica and Edith Pacella, Mary Veres, Roz Wallace

In memory of Harold “Dutch” Householder from Dave and Norma Muntean

In memory of William F. and M. Eleanor Orr from Byron and Pamela Taylor

In memory of Dennis Michael Richardson from Aunt Jaye

In memory of Earl W. Tyler from Ellen and Michael Armes

In memory of Delores “Dee” Young from Edith Pacella, Dr. Emma Rocco

In honor of the 100th birthday of Rosalee Blatchford from Chris and Linda Thompson

In honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Bill and Joan Carver from Laurie Keane