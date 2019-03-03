Daylight saving time is just a short time away and spring is just around the corner. This is the time to be getting ready for the walking season to begin for all of us that still do not walk in the winter. Yet, the first days of spring are sure to bring some cool days, and good preparation will be essential. This article should help you in getting ready for that walking.

Don’t let a little cold spring weather keep you from walking on Presque Isle. Yes, spring is on the way. Even though March is here, it may still feel like winter for a few more weeks. The following are some tips to make these walks better, warmer, safer and much more fun. One of the good things about this time of year on the park is that all the creatures are becoming more active and the migrators and hibernators are returning or waking up.

We all know that walking is the simplest way to stay active because all you do is put one foot in front of the other. Walking improves circulation, mobility, balance and works to prevent osteoporosis. It also can help you lose those extra pounds that caught up with you over the winter.

One simple fact that most people do not realize is that exercising outdoors may be safer in cooler weather than on hot, humid summer days. As you walk, your body temperatures rise, so when it’s sultry outside in the spring, summer, and fall, we can often get a double dose of heat. This is not good, and at times cause serious problems for the summer runner or walker because they may not be able efficiently to regulate their body’s internal temperature.

On the other hand, as early spring approaches and a bit warmer temperatures arrive, you can easily control that internal temperature by simply partially opening your jacket, slowing your pace or taking off your hat and gloves for a while. These little things can cure the problem instantly.

The key to walking in the early spring is learning how to dress for the cold and knowing some of the straightforward facts about the weather. Many people hang up their walking shoes as soon as winter rolls on into Erie and Presque Isle. They choose the easy solution to the cold by making hot chocolate, getting cozy on the couch, lighting the fireplace, and turning on the TV or some soft music. Sometimes that is not a bad idea. It seems very nice, warm and pleasant, yet not good or healthy for you. Instead, why not get ready to start moving outside!

Here are a few tips that might help you get moving outside and have fun, stay safe and keep warm when you DO walk in the winter:

Ease into it. You will need to start slowly and give your muscles a chance to warm a little.

Plan to bring some water. You do not only need water in the summer. Dry winter air can be dehydrating, plus you will sweat even in winter.

Always walk at a slow to moderate pace. Remember, winter trails and paths may be icy when and where you least expect it.

Walk carefully. The bigger and faster your strides, the higher your risk of falling. This is true year-round.

Play it safe. This is, of course, correct any time you walk. In low-visibility and bad road or trail conditions, walk where there is little or no traffic. Always wear reflective gear if you are on any roads subject to automobile traffic. That is one of the good reasons I still recommend walking on Presque Isle where the Multi-purpose Trail is open 365 days a year and plowed from the beginning of the park to Marina Road, even in snowy conditions.

Avoid Cotton. Try clothes made of a material that will keep moisture away from your skin, so you will not get cold. If you sweat in cotton, the water will cause the cotton wet, and it will create a cold feeling. There are many brands of polyester shirts, and pant liners available. For my money, I would pay a bit more and get quality, because it will, in the long run, be more serviceable. Even silk clothing works well.

Wear two or three layers if needed. It is always better to have too much on because you can peel it off or put it back on if needed.

Protect your skin and eyes. It may be winter. However, the sun plus its reflection off the snow will give both your skin and eyes fits. Wear sunglasses and use sunscreen on unprotected parts of your skin like your face. Sunburn from the snow is very painful, and you may never realize you are getting it.

Wear gloves and a hat, on the colder days. Your head releases more heat than any other part of your body, so keeping it warm and covered is ultra-important. Gloves are essential so that your hands and fingers are warm and toasty. Mittens are sometimes a better choice.

Try lightweight hiking boots. All of these give you better traction on slippery surfaces. Stay away from heavy boots because they will just not work well for walking.

Wear good socks and do not layer them. If you layer socks, you can almost count on getting a few good-looking blisters. Instead, wear thin socks designed to keep feet warm. Two good brands are Thorio Socks and Smartwool Socks. Smartwool also has some great shirts and pants that can be warm underlayer wear.

Take your cell phone. I feel that anyone walking on Presque Isle or anywhere else should always carry their cell phone for safety purposes because you never know when you might need to use it.

Consider a well-stocked fanny pack. It is a good idea to take some or all of the following items: tissues, lip balm, sunscreen, sunglasses, your water, a small amount of cash and a small digital camera. Make sure you always care I.D. for safety reasons, and not just in winter but all year long.

Before you walk be aware of the wind conditions. This has a large effect on the chill factor you will encounter as you walk. The wind speed tends to make a temperature feel much colder than the thermometer reads. The following graph shows those differences:

Wind Temperature Drop

10 mph = 15 Degrees

15 mph = 20 Degrees

20 mph = 25 Degrees

30 mph = 35 Degrees

There is an interesting fact to keep in mind when you walk on cooler days on Presque Isle when the wind is blowing over ten mph. Walking on the bay side of the park whenever there is a West or North wind will better protect you from the cold and the wind. When the wind is out of the East or South, the lake side of the park can be a better choice than the bay side. Check this out before you start your walk. In a cold and blustery day, this can make a big difference in your comfort level.

Get out and start early spring walking and you will find that you will feel great!

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.