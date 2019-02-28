The Pittsburgh-based insurer says it has 27 percent of the insurance market, compared to 24 percent for Highmark.

UPMC Health Plan officials said their insurance plans have eclipsed Highmark as the leading health insurer in Erie and Crawford counties.

UPMC plans have a 27 percent share of business in the two counties for 2019, compared to 24 percent for Highmark, UPMC Health Plan President Diane Holder said Wednesday during a briefing on the Pittsburgh-based health plan's financial results.

"We have seen steady growth (in those counties) from 2014 to 2019," Holder said. "It has included all of our products: commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicare."

Highmark has long been northwestern Pennsylvania's dominant private insurer, once controlling about 70 percent of all commercial insurance plans. Its share of the market has been declining for almost 15 years but 2019 is the first year that another private insurer has surpassed it in Erie and Crawford counties.

Officials with Highmark will release the insurer's financial information in mid-March but said in a statement that they were satisfied with its retention rate.

"Highmark has had an outstanding membership year, with member retention in high-90s percentile," Highmark spokeswoman Monica Lewis said.

Both insurers have battled for months to sign members in preparation of the scheduled end of the UPMC-Highmark consent decrees June 30.

After that date, most hospitals and physicians offices with each health system will no longer accept the other's insurance for non-emergency care — unless the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court grants Attorney General Josh Shapiro's petition to extend the consent decree indefinitely.

"People knew the consent decree was ending at the end of June and those selecting Medicare Advantage plans needed to make their choice in the fall," Holder said. "The lion's share (of the increases) went to the national health insurers but we picked up some, too."

In Erie and Crawford counties, UPMC now has a 20.8 percent share of the Medicare Advantage business, up from 15 percent in 2014. It's lower than UPMC's 37-percent share in the Pittsburgh market.

"We were not actively selling Medicare Advantage plans in Erie until recently," Holder said. "We didn't even have a contract with Hamot (now UPMC Hamot) when we started."

Overall, UPMC Health Plan reported having 3.5 million members in January 2019, a 3 percent increase from the previous year.

