Two days after the bodies of five slain family members were discovered in a Morrisville apartment and homicide charges filed against two relatives, the community came together in a show of strength and grief during a prayer service.

Carrying a single red rose with her as she walked, 16-year-old Mia Faichney made her way into the Morrisville United Methodist Church on Wednesday night.

The flower was for Damon Decree Jr., known to many as one of the victims in a horrific series of slayings discovered by police on Monday.

But to Mya, he was just the boy in the school play who stuck up for her when others offered only ridicule.

“He was a person who would make you laugh, smile, anything to cheer you up,” she said. “He supported me when other people were making fun of me because I was in the play.”

While investigators continue to work at piecing together what transpired inside an apartment that led to the deaths of Damon, 13, along with family members Naa’Irah Smith, 25, Jamilla Campbell, 42, and her twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen, both 9, a full understanding may never come.

But the community took its first step toward healing during a prayer service at the church in their memory.

Pastor Wendy Bellis was joined by other community church leaders and spoke of the heartbreak and “unspeakable pain” felt by loved ones and residents across the area.

There is “confusion, deep loss, anger and maybe even rage,” said Bellis. “We need to be here tonight. In solidarity as a community and in support for a family who has lost too much, for the children of our schools, for neighbors and friends. We need to gather.”

Moments of silence followed the reading of the names of each victim.

Many of the hundreds in attendance wept and embraced.

The tears turned to applause when police in attendance — including Morrisville police Chief George McClay — were recognized.

The ovation reached a fever pitch when the Rev. Ron Dunston of Resurrected Life Church in the borough loudly urged the crowd to move beyond the pain.

“It’s time to go forward,” he said. “Joy is coming in the morning.”

“I think it’s important that we stick together,” said Mya’s mother Lisa Lentner. “We’re a close community and there’s actually a lot of good that goes on in Morrisville. I don’t think we’ve ever had anything like this affect us in this way. “

Lentner called Damon wonderful, adding that he and her daughter weren’t even in the same grade but said she was touched by working with him in the play.

“He was active and creative. It’s such a shame.”

Mya said she is trying to cope and is determined to focus on the good times with Damon.

Morrisville School District has been wonderful, said Lentner, by providing grief counselors and reaching out to students in the wake of the tragedy.

The mother of Smith and Damon, Shana Decree, 45, along with her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, were discovered disoriented inside the apartment and allegedly admitted to the killings while hospitalized.

The women each face five counts of homicide and related charges. According to an affidavit, they told investigators there was talk of suicide among everyone in the apartment and that Campbell participated in the slayings.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub has said he is confident those responsible are in custody. He was hesitant on Tuesday to label the incident a murder-suicide while noting that county detectives and Morrisville police continue to explore theories.

As he entered the church for the service, Bristol Township resident John Jordan said he made the drive to Morrisville to pray for healing.

“I think finding out exactly what happened is part of the healing process, for not just the family, but also for the community,” he added.