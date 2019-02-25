Tony Crawford faces one count of malicious destruction of property by fire in the 2016 blaze.

After months of postponements, the case against a Millcreek Township man accused of setting a fire that destroyed an east Erie furniture store has a trial date.

Tony M. Crawford, 34, faces a felony count of malicious destruction of property by fire in the February 2016 blaze that caused the collapse of Fred's Beds and damaged Dominick’s Eatery, both on East 12th Street.

Crawford's trial in the case is set to begin July 8, according to new court filings in the case.

The agreement on a trial date is the first sign of movement in the case in several months. Crawford previously received eight extensions of time to file pretrial motions at the request of his lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Linda Cohn, who is based in Pittsburgh.

Most recently, Senior U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone granted the defense a three-month extension, pushing the filing deadline to April 22.

Cercone also denied a motion to transfer Crawford into the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Crawford has been held at the Allegheny County Jail in federal custody while he has awaited prosecution in the arson case.

But he was sentenced in May 2016 to serve nine to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty in a drug case and two burglary cases out of Millcreek. The cases were separate from the indictment in the federal case.

Crawford asked in a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Erie to move to a state correctional institution so that he could access more resources, such as classes, that are unavailable to him at the Allegheny County Jail.

Cercone denied the motion last week.

"Defendant's presence is required to assure adequate and prompt preparation for trial," Cercone wrote in his order.

The indictment, filed in March 2017, charges that Crawford destroyed "by means of fire" a building used in interstate commerce.

The fire at Fred's Beds, 117 E. 12th St., broke out on the morning of Feb. 5, 2016, and spread until the business collapsed. Two Erie firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

The neighboring Dominick's Eatery reopened at its same location about two weeks after the fire and remains in business under different ownership. Fred Barbato, the owner of Fred's Beds, relocated the store to the Liberty Center on Liberty Street.

