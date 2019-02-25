Well-known Erie businessman dies after an extended illness.

Feb. 25, 1905: Downtown businessman J.A. Eichenlaub dies after a yearlong illness, at his home at 216 E. Ninth St. Eichenlaub, 62, came to Erie from Germany as a boy and started his own shoe business in the 600 block of State Street about 1870. By later that decade he had built his own commercial building on State Street near Ninth. After the turn of the century, he organized another company, the Consumers' Ice Co., at East 19th and Holland streets. The business later was consolidated with Union Ice Co.

