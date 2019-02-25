After construction problems with the original Pres" isle Lighthouse, two new lights were build and the saga of this little light continues.

When the original Presq’ Isle Lighthouse was built, it was constructed on sandy soil

that was always wet and due to budget restrictions at the time, had just a simple stone

foundation. These factors would, in not the too distant future, make the donated land a

serious problem.

Due to the shallowness of the original foundation and that extremely damp soil, the

tower began to sink and lean like the Tower of Pisa after about twenty-five years. In

1851, inspectors sent from Washington ordered large metal bands to be placed around

the tower to help stabilize it. This did not work, and no other solution seemed feasible.

In 1856, it became apparent that the tower itself would need to be replaced.

After long and continuous discussions among local, state and federal authorities, it was

decided to move the location and build a new lighthouse east on what they determined

was more stable ground. In 1857, before the original tower toppled, construction was

begun on a completely new lighthouse.

The new lighthouse was designed to be fifty-six feet in height and round. It was also

twice the diameter of the original tower. That tower was nine-feet-wide, square, and

only twenty feet in height. The shorter height was since it was positioned on the 80-foot-

high cliffs above the Lake Erie water levels.

It did not take long before the citizens of Erie were all outraged about one factor in the

construction of the new lighthouse. When brick for the lighthouse arrived, the citizens

discovered that it was built of “Milwaukee Brick.” This brick was known as “Cream City

Brick” and was a light-yellow colored brick made from clay around Milwaukee,

Wisconsin.

At the time, this brick was being used at many new lighthouses across the country. In

addition to the off-color bricks, the foundation for the new lighthouse was the same as t

he original except that eighteen inches more of stone were added. The citizens thought

local bricks which were cheaper and better made should have been used. Their color

also was very unpopular within the city.

This new lighthouse had a third-order Fresnel lens installed, and everyone believed

their problems were now solved. But despite this, the soft ground in this area continued

to haunt the lighthouse. This beautiful new light was to last just ten years. In 1866, it

too had to be demolished because it also was sinking. When it was torn down, they

found the whole foundation was starting to crumble.

In 1867, a new site about 200 feet farther east became the new home of the

lighthouse. Finally learning from past mistakes, the new foundation was excavated 20

feet deep and then layered with thick White Oak timbers. Next, they poured one to

two tons of crushed limestone on top of the timbers and covered them with Portland

cement. Another change was from the former unpopular brick to Bera sandstone which

was lighter and much more durable. This is the lighthouse you see there today.

But the sage and legend of this poor little lighthouse did not end there. It seems, even

back in the 1800s, bureaucrats were creeping the halls of government. It appears from

old records that in 1886, Commander G.W. Howard of the 10th Lighthouse District, who

never visited Erie or any of the lighthouses in the area, ordered the lighthouse

decommissioned. He had it sold for $ 1,800 within 90 days.

Since this action caused a tremendous outrage in the town, county, state, and

Congress, four Congressmen introduced a bill ordering the repurchase and reopening

of the light. It was passed quickly with a 90% positive vote and back in operation within

a year. This little bureaucratic misadventure cost the government $7,500, which was, at

the time, four year’s’ operating cost for the lighthouse.

In 1899, the lighthouse was finally considered obsolete and closed and the Fresnel

lens given to the Marblehead Light in Sandusky, Ohio. The problem was the number of

trees now growing on the bluff obscured the light from incoming ships. However, more

important was the fact that Presque Isle had continued its constant eastward movement

and ships could not see the light until they were well past the Port

of Erie entrance.

Of course, the new Presque Isle Light Station (sometimes called the Presque Isle Flash

Light was now operational, as was the North Pierhead Light. Once closed, the

ownership of the Land Lighthouse continued under the Federal government until 1934

when it was transferred to the City of Erie. The city ultimately restored the light, the

keepers house, and the grounds.

If you were to visit to the old light today, you would see what an excellent job was done

to ensure that the lighthouse would become a tremendous historical landmark for the

Erie region.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.

[EW1]