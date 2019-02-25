Learn about the history of the NAACP on Wednesday at Mercyhurst North East's Alex Theatre.

1 The launch of the Erie Emerging 2030 District on Monday will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by free Erie 2030 efficiency workshops geared toward creating and maintaining high-performance, sustainable buildings. Register at http://bit.ly/2E0tibZ

2 A free event at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania tackles "Uncomfortable Conversations: Transgender Language" on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Baron-Forness Library, 200 Tartan Drive.

3 Learn about the history of the NAACP from Erie chapter President Gary Horton and Treasurer George Morgan III in a free presentation Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mercyhurst North East's Alex Theatre.

4 Celebrate Black History Month during East Middle School's first theatrical performance, "The Rebirth of a Fallen Race: The Fall — The Journey — The Rise" on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the school, 1001 Atkins St.

5 Feed your wanderlust at the Erie Sport & Travel Show Friday through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center. Admission is $8. Details: https://eriepromotions.com.