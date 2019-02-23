NEW WILMINGTON — High school students interested in studying communication-related fields in college are invited to attend Westminster College’s School of Communication Visit Day on Friday.

Check-in will begin at noon at the McKelvey Campus Center, 319 South Market St. After a complimentary lunch in Duff Dining Hall, prospective students interested in the disciplines of broadcasting and media production, public relations, communication studies and multimedia journalism will attend panel sessions featuring faculty and students from Westminster’s School of Communication. The day will wrap with an optional tour of Westminster’s campus and facilities.

For the schedule of events or to make a reservation, please visit www.westminster.edu/visit or contact the admissions office at 724-946-7100 or admis@westminster.edu.