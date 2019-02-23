WAYNESBORO — Operation Save a Life will hold a training session on Wednesday, Feb. 27, regarding naloxone, a medication that reverses an opioid overdose at the Waynesboro Hospital.

"Education and training are the basis of confidence," said Karen Johnston, executive director of Healthy Communities Partnership. "We have held this program for serval years now and we always heard back from people who have used their training to administer naloxone who expressed gratitude for these trainings."

In a partnership with Franklin Fulton Drug and Alcohol, the training will take place on Feb. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Family Birthing Services classroom at the Waynesboro Hospital.

According to Johnston, the hour-and-a-half training session will include a lecture and video training as well as hands-on-training on the proper administration of naloxone.

"We will also talk about medication found on the street as well as in the home and dangers of them," said Johnston. "As well as the prevention and risk factors associated with an overdose."

By the end of the training, participants will have gained knowledge on how to recognize opioids, know how to prevent and respond to an overdose and be trained in the administration of naloxone.

The deadline to register for the free training session is Monday, Feb. 25, as space is limited.

For more information about the training session or to register, contact the Healthy Communities Partnership office at 717-264-1470, visit www.hcpfranklinpa.org/OSAL.html or email stacym.hcp@gmail.com.