When I look up from my desk, I see one of the most beautiful birds in Pennsylvania. A chunk of driftwood protrudes from the drywall upon which sits a mature drake wood duck.

The startling contrast of black, white and tan, highlighted with iridescent greens, rusty reds and blues are unrivaled by other Pennsylvania waterfowl species. Its scientific name, Aix sponsa, can be translated as “waterfowl in wedding dress.”

In spite of its brilliant plumage, it is not readily seen by the casual bird viewer. Unlike most waterfowl, the shy wood duck prefers the back waters, swamps, brushy edges and small creeks where it can hide. It also prefers an existence of small numbers as opposed to the huge flocks of open-water roosting species.

Currently, the hunting bag limit for wood ducks is three per day in Pennsylvania. But the species was not always so numerous. At one time, unregulated hunting took its toll on the wood duck. Large roosts of migrating wood ducks in their wintering destinations made them an easy target for market hunters. Loss of both wintering and nesting habitat from poor forestry practices and clearing of the land almost caused the wood duck’s extinction.

In 1918, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act outlawed market hunting of migratory waterfowl, and soon after, the United States and Canada banned the taking of wood ducks. Around the 1930s, nesting boxes were developed to replace the loss of suitable nesting cavities. Sportsmen’s organizations, state game departments and federal agencies began installing wood duck nesting boxes. Since that time, the wood duck has continued to increase in numbers across the country.

Southwestern Pennsylvania has much to offer wood ducks, and over the years, I have been involved with several efforts to improve the natural habitat of wood ducks and all wetland species. That’s the great thing about putting up wood duck boxes: It’s not just the ducks that make use of them.

Back in the 1990s as a member of the Tri-County Chapter of Waterfowl USA, I helped erect and maintain numerous wood duck boxes throughout Beaver, Washington and Allegheny counties. We would check the boxes once or twice a year, with the winter cleanout and maintenance being the most important. It was always a surprise to see the numerous species of wildlife that we would find; from insects, snakes, squirrels and raccoons, you never knew what would greet you when you opened the top of a box. My favorite was the red-headed woodpecker nestlings I found.

It is the Allegheny chapter of Delta Waterfowl that puts the effort into restoring and propagating wetland species.

“We are looking for volunteers to help hang wood duck boxes in the next month,” said Dave Rager of South Park. “We will be putting these up in southwest Pennsylvania, and if you are interested in helping, message our Facebook page. We will be having a meeting in two weeks to discuss our plans.”

Rager has been chairman of the Allegheny chapter for the last four years, and while they have completed most of their wetland rehabilitation and nesting site work in Westmoreland County, they are looking to expand into Beaver County this year.

“We’ve picked up a lot more interest from Beaver County and western Allegheny County over the last several months. We are looking to have more involvement in that area. We have 30 or more wood duck boxes to put up this season and could use the help.”

In addition to the Facebook page, Dave Rager can be reached at 412-508-0207.

Mike Barcaskey can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.