NEW WILMINGTON — Award-winning and internationally acclaimed poet Ilya Kaminsky will read from his works at 7 p.m. March 6 in the Maple-Witherspoon Room of Westminster’s McKelvey Campus Center, 319 South Market St.

Kaminsky won the Milton Center’s Award for Excellence in Writing, the Florence Kahn Memorial Award, Poetry magazine's Levinson Prize, Philips Exeter Academy’s George Bennett Fellowship and a Lannan Foundation fellowship. He also co-founded Poets for Peace, which sponsors poetry readings across the globe to support relief work. Kaminsky has worked as a clerk for the National Immigration Law Center and for Bay Area Legal Aid.

The poetry reading is free and open to the public. For more information, contact David Swerdlow, professor of English, at 724-946-7345 or dswerdlw@westminster.edu.