ELLWOOD CITY — Borough officials have begun efforts to protect the Ellwood City Medical Center from being replaced by something other than a medical facility.

In the wake of recent turmoil at the Pershing Street hospital involving paycheck problems and nonpayments to vendors, as well as a reported reduction in services, Ellwood City Council has scheduled a public hearing for 5:45 p.m. March 11 to discuss creating a hospital/medical zoning district there.

The district, which would include the nearby medical arts building, where several doctors have offices, is an answer to concerns from some local officials and residents that Americore Health LLC, the Florida-based for-profit firm that acquired the former Ellwood City Hospital in October 2017, might declare bankruptcy and try to liquidate the medical center.

The hospital has been on the site for decades, but the area is currently zoned residential, which technically means the owner could replace the center with housing and not be out of compliance. The new zoning designation, which can't be voted on until April, would change that.

Ellwood City Manager David Allen said residents have made it clear they want to see a hospital remain in the borough, and this zoning adjustment likely would force Americore to either hold onto the center or sell it to another medical group.

Grant White, Americore CEO, and other hospital officials have not spoken publicly since late December on the status of the center, which has been under federal and state investigation since January. The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office also has opened a criminal probe into the financial moves of White and other leaders at the hospital after about a dozen payroll disruptions there since August.