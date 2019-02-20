Editor's Note: In recognition of Black History Month, The Ledger will be running a column each Wednesday this month to profile some lesser-known African-American icons.

At a time when millions of soldiers were dying on battlefields across Europe, an invention of Dr. Charles R. Drew saved countless lives.

Drew realized that separating and freezing the component parts of blood would enable it to be safely reconstituted later. This technique led to the development of blood banks.

Drew was born June 3, 1904, in Washington, D.C.. He excelled in academics and sports during his graduate studies at Amherst College in Massachusetts. Drew also was an honor student at McGill University Medical School in Montreal, where he specialized in physiological anatomy.

Drew researched blood plasma and transfusions in New York City, where he became a doctor of medical science and the first African-American to do so at Columbia University. There he made his discoveries relating to the preservation of blood. By separating the liquid red blood cells from the near solid plasma and freezing the two separately, one could store them and recombine them later.

Drew's system for storing the blood plasma revolutionized the medical profession. He was chosen to set up a system for storing blood and its transfusion, a project nicknamed "Blood for Britain." This prototypical blood bank collected blood from 15,000 people for soldiers and civilians in World War II Britain, paving the way for the American Red Cross, of which he was the first director. In 1941, the American Red Cross decided to set up blood donor stations to collect plasma for the U.S. Armed Forces.

In 1941, Drew was named an examiner on the American Board of Surgeons, the first African-American to earn the spot. After the war, he became chairman of surgery at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Drew received the Spingarn Medal in 1944 for his contributions to medical science.

In 1950, Drew died from injuries suffered in a car accident in North Carolina; He was only 46. Unfounded rumors had it that Drew was ironically denied a blood transfusion at the North Carolina hospital because of his race, but that wasn't true. His injuries were so severe that the life-saving technique he invented could not have saved his life.

The Rev. James D. Johnson Jr. is pastor and founder of Risen Savior Christian Church in Ellwood City.