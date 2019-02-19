Erie police have a new chief: 22-year veteran Armand Chimenti.

Feb. 19, 1966: Erie Mayor Lou Tullio names a new police chief: Armand Chimenti, a 22-year veteran of the force.

The appointment is at the recommendation of retiring Chief George Radaker, who says of his successor, "Armand is a man of unusual ability and has enormous energy" for the job.

Chimenti is an Erie native. His first priority as chief will be getting the police department to full staff. Eighteen jobs are unfilled. The vacancies include eight detective jobs, four of those newly created by the city.

Compiled by Valerie Myers