Back in 1790, quite a few fishermen and cargo haulers commenced using the sheltered harbor at Erie as their base of operations for fishing and the shipping of salt. From this Erie became an important port on the Great Lakes. At that time, Daniel Dobbins who was active in the shipping business and very vocal, began a campaign to get an aid to navigation in the form of a Lighthouse on the bluffs east of the town of Erie.



Eventually, in May of 1810, Congress approved a number of new Lighthouse along the county's shorelines. With the start of The War of 1812, all construction was delayed on all of these lighthouses. Over two articles, I will tell the about the Saga and legends of the little Lighthouse we today call" The Erie Land Lighthouse" that was finally constructed.

As we all know, here at Erie, a peninsula juts out into Lake Erie along the shores of Pennsylvania and forms a natural harbor called Presque Isle Bay. At one time, three lighthouses helped protect our port. Today, the original “Presque Isle Lighthouse” is the only one not currently an active lighthouse. It is now called Erie Land Lighthouse and is considered a microcosm of nineteenth-century Great Lakes’ History. The other two are still active and functioning lighthouses.

Back in the 1790s, quite a few fishermen and cargo haulers commenced using the sheltered harbor at Erie as their base for the shipping of salt, and Erie fast became an important port on the Great Lakes. Salt was then, and is even today, a much sought-after commodity one used as a handy preservative and palate-pleasing condiment. During this period, Daniel Dobbins, Rufus Reed, and Judah Colt began playing significant roles in the shipping coming in and out of the port of Erie.

By the turn of the century, Daniel Dobbins became exceptionally vocal about the current and future usefulness of the Erie harbor and port. He had been actively campaigning for some form of aid to navigation outside the harbor entrance on the cliffs east of the town. When Dobbins heard rumors in 1806 from a ship captain that a lighthouse had been approved for the harbor at Buffalo, he became enraged. He believed the need in Erie was much greater than in Buffalo.

The never shy, withdrawn or quiet Dobbins began a letter-writing campaign to the State and Federal Governments about the establishment of a lighthouse east of Erie. He even expressed absolute joy when he realized that no funds were approved for the construction of the lighthouse at Buffalo because that portion of the approval was forgotten by Congress.

On May 1, 1810, Congress authorized the construction of several other lighthouses throughout the United States including a lighthouse “on or near Presq’ isle,” in Lake Erie. At the time, a site was chosen on the bluff overlooking the entrance to the harbor and on April 2, 1811, several acres of land were acquired from Brigadier General John Kelso of the Pennsylvania militia. This donation would eventually cause many problems for the new lighthouse.

However, The War of 1812 put a hold on the lighthouse construction projects. During that time, Erie’s harbor was busy building a fleet for Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry to wage the Battle of Lake Erie with the British at Put-in-Bay, which took place in the fall of 1813.

Finally, on March 13, 1817, an appropriation of $16,000 was made for the construction of the lighthouses at Erie and Buffalo. Both were placed in a single contract. It is unknown which lighthouse was started first. However, the honor of becoming the first lighthouse on the American side went to the Erie Land Lighthouse. Records show that it showed its light for the first time one day before Buffalo.

Although no known photographs seem to exist of the first Erie Land Lighthouse, known then as the Presq’isle Lighthouse, an archaeological dig that took place in 1997-2000 shows that it was most likely a square 20-foot stone tower erected on an elliptical foundation of crushed stone, mortar, and lime. Its location was 200 yards west of the lighthouse’s current tower.

The first keeper, Captain John Bone, along with his family lived in a one-story frame dwelling which was constructed nearby. As part of his job, at dusk each day, the keeper would enter the oil house, climb the steps to the tower top, check the heavy whale oil level, and light the oil lamp. Next, he would stand and look out over the lake to see if any ships were approaching the harbor. A prism of glass dispersed the light from the fire. According to old records, the light at that time could be seen eight miles out into the lake. The original lantern had lens and reflectors for ten separate interchangeable lamps, which together might have been able to hold a two-year supply of oil. Also, the keeper's job was keeping the lens cleaned every day.

This historic lighthouse is and always was laced with much romance and adventure. Some of the really old salts attached to the Erie maritime community still talk about their great grandfather's tales about the days when her light shone far out to the horizon, leading many ships and boats to the safety of the Erie Harbor.

There honestly is a sort of romance about this light. I remember the first time I visited the site and almost immediately felt an emotional reaction that I still cannot explain. Just the way the lighthouse sits even today lets you slide easily into the past. When you look out over the lake and Presque Isle, your mind effortlessly imagines what it looked like back in the 1800s as sailing ships from all over the Great Lakes made Erie a port-of-call.

Old records reflect that most keepers at the lighthouse and their families lived in a one-story brick dwelling with just three rooms. Their children had a huge yard around the light as their playground. There was a steep path that led down to the perilous rocks and water below where a few old fishing shanties dotted the shoreline.

At one time the lighthouse, stood nearly 100 feet back from the cliffs down to the lake, and the property had many old oak trees. Today it stands just 50 or 60 feet from the cliffs. Over the years, Lake Erie has claimed back about half of the cliffs. At one point, 20 feet fell into the lake and created a sloping hill-like structure in place of the cliffs. Over time, many trees began to grow on this slope and needed constant trimming to keep the light visible from out on the lake.

From 1838 and for many years after that, many of the nation’s lighthouses were being inspected and reported on by members of the U.S. Navy. One report by Lieutenant Charles T. Platt said the following: Presque-isle Lighthouse - - 10 lamps: fixed. This light is considered one of the most useful on the south shore of Lake Erie and is kept in first-rate order. I find here, again, a fault in the chimneys, being too short, not reaching above the scallops of the reflectors.

It was in 1851 that problems with the tower began to appear. Inspections showed that the tower was settling, and minor repairs started. Over the next few years and until 1857, more severe problems began to be noticed. It was then that the repairs needed were now becoming extensive. It was decided at that time to build a new lighthouse and completely replace the original one.

This begins the saga of “Erie’s First Lighthouses” and how they went from that first beacon to three distinctly different lighthouses. In the next article, I will cover what happened and bring the story up-to-date to the lighthouse we see today.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.