U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecasts Great Lakes water levels will be higher than normal this spring, summer.

Eric Guerrein makes his living on the water as president of Lakeshore Towing Services Inc., a marine contractor business he started in 1988.

In recent years, Guerrein has seen the problems that rising Lake Erie water levels cause: significant erosion to lakefront property, damage or hindered operation of marinas' fixed and floating docks, and reduced or limited access to docks.

"The biggest problem is erosion," Guerrein said. "They don't have any beach to protect them. When it comes to docks, fixed or floating, they are meant to operate within a certain range of highs and lows. Everything is built for a certain parameter. Get outside of that and you're going to have issues."

Lake Erie water levels have rebounded in recent years after experiencing extremely low levels in 2012 and 2013.

Lake Erie during the spring and summer could approach its 1986 record-high water levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, which recently issued its six-month forecast for the Great Lakes. Other lakes also could approach their records.

Flu cases week-by-week: 2017-18

Infogram

"At least for the foreseeable future, it looks like we're kind of locked in a higher-than-average water level cycle," Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said.

Higher water levels can significantly affect beach erosion and disrupt plant and animal habitats at the park, which annually attracts around 4 million visitors.

"When we have normal lake levels, it seems like the beaches are really big because more of that is exposed with the water level being down," Greene said. "When the water level is higher, it's able to get higher up onto the beach system, and when we have heavy weather, high winds and wave action, that water can get farther up into the dunes and the back dune areas, which causes damage."

Lake Erie's average water level is now 7 inches higher than its average level for the same period in February 2018, according to the Army Corps of Engineers latest weekly Great Lakes water level update.

Presque Isle State Park from Beach 6 to Lighthouse Beach is the area of the peninsula most prone to erosion because of prevailing winds, Greene said. The Mill Road area is also prone to heavy erosion.

"The Mill Road beach area section has been heavily eroded over the last three years," Greene said. "The water has gotten up into the dune sections, where there have been cottonwood trees and pine trees in certain sections that maybe are 30 years old that have come down because of the high water levels. The water is able to get higher up, erode into that sand and the dunes, undermine some of trees and other plant communities in there and they end up getting washed away."

The park's forest makeup has high levels of cottonwood trees, and that species is susceptible when higher water levels encroach on its habitat.

"The trouble with cottonwood is its root structure is pretty shallow, and with high water, it makes it much more prone to being able to come down," Greene said.

One benefit of sand dunes is they provide the first layer of protection for the park's infrastructure and roadways, Greene said.

Higher water also is a concern for park officials in their efforts to recolonize piping plovers, a federally endangered shorebird and one of the rarest ornithological species in the Great Lakes region.

Two pairs of plovers successfully nested at the Gull Point area in summer 2017. It was the first successful breeding of the species here since the 1950s.

A 33-acre tract at Gull Point has undergone an annual vegetation-control program since 2011.

"High-water level almost undermined our first successful nesting out there and it has the potential to do that again," Greene said. "With the higher water levels, it doesn't take much for a storm to get up to a point where it can overtop a lot of the sections out there with the storm surge. It's going to be a higher risk than it is during a normal mean-level or average-level year because there's a lot less beach that's visible in that beach system with higher water."

Piping plovers' ideal habitat is an open, spacious shoreline devoid of vegetation. They prefer a wide beach with sand and cobble, and they tend to like open space with a distance between their nest and trees.

"They're exposed out there," Greene said. "That's their traditional, normal habitat. They can see predators pretty well and avoid predation. With high water levels, there's not a lot of elevation for them to get up to."

Piping plovers like to scrape their nests into the ground. Their nests are about 4 inches to 5 inches wide.

"It's always going to be a crapshoot on high water-level years on where they decide they're going to build their nest," Greene said. "The good news is we have some experienced (plover) parents that have done a couple of years out there and kind of have the lay of the land. We're hoping they're mindful of that, but it just takes one storm that's out of the right wind direction."

Erie resident Bob Zawadzki, a charter boat captain, doesn't believe higher water levels will have a detrimental impact on fish and their ability to spawn.

"The thing I'm curious about is when all the fish are depositing eggs into the lake for spawning purposes, what the eggs need once they are deposited is no mud, or no stormy weather that will cover the eggs and kill them," Zawadzki said. "It doesn't matter if the water is high or low."

Zawadzki said most fish species spawn in shallows, and higher water levels probably wouldn't affect those areas. Zawadzki, 79, has held a captain's license since the 1980s and is a lifelong boater.

"If you get high water in the spring, some fish will swim inland into the park and they would be looking for an area to deposit their eggs," Zawadzki said. "Within a week, the water could go down and they are trapped in these little ponds maybe five feet wide and six inches deep. It can happen."

Jerry Skrypzak, president of the Save Our Native Species of Lake Erie fishing advocacy group, said his biggest concern with potentially higher lake levels is "the shoreline we may lose."

"With higher water levels, shore fishermen may lose some land in public access areas to fish from," Skrypzak said. "It's going to make a difference. It won't affect the fish. Water is water. We had high levels last year. It fluctuates."

Guerrein said he knows from experience where floating docks in Erie-area marinas should be sitting. He can tell by the angle of the ramps whether they are high or low.

If Lake Erie water levels continue to rise, you might see boat ramps and some docks under water, Guerrein said. Roadways close to the edge of the water might also become submerged. Docks could come off their pilings and water could flood into buildings and over roadways.

Higher water levels make more areas accessible to boaters, especially some locales that previously were not navigable because of rocks or obstacles. When water levels are higher, marinas don't have to worry about dredging, or require less dredging. Higher water levels also give access to larger vessels, and commercial vessels can carry more cargo.

"This is kind of a natural process we're going through here (Presque Isle State Park)," Greene said. "It does feel like it's been a longer-than-normal peak with higher levels that we're in. We'll expect to see a lot narrower beaches at the park than what people traditionally are used to. We continually look at and plan for nourishment on the higher level.

"Now, with the higher water level, and the erosion happening in the other areas, we have to be strategic about where we put sand so we can buffer certain areas," he said. "As those dunes start to go, in a lot of places it's not far from infrastructure where there is roadway. We have to make sure we get enough sand in certain areas because high-water years are tough years on erosion."

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.