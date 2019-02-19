The Birches at Newtown Personal Care and Memory Care invite the public to attend a free caregivers support group meeting on at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP — The Birches at Newtown Personal Care and Memory Care invite the public to attend a free caregivers support group meeting on at 6 p.m. Wednesday

The Birches and special guest Pat Shirley from Kindred Hospice will offer tips to reduce stress using a holistic approach.

The Birches’ support group is open to anyone in the community, including families who have residents living in the senior community.

This event is free and an registration is requested. For more information or to register, call 215-497-7400. Call 215-497-7400 or visit www.thebirchesatnewtown.com for more information about The Birches.